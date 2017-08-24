Have Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid Been Bumped From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

It’s finally here! The models list featuring who will be walking in the coveted Victoria’s Secret fashion show this year has been released! There’s just one problem: Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid weren’t included!

In the world of modeling, it doesn’t get any bigger than Victoria’s Secret’s breathtaking yearly runway show! And today we discovered which models are going to be decked out in the skimpy lingerie for the event in December! However, two names names that have come to define modeling in 2017 aren’t included: Kendall Jenner, 21, and Gigi Hadid, 22! Per Vogue Australia, the two gorgeous cover girls are nowhere to be seen in the rundown for the over-the-top soiree! What does this mean!?

The lineup for the show has 15 first-timers including stunners like Nadine Leopold, 23, Amilna Estevao, 18, and Estelle Chen, 17. Of course, plenty of the lingerie brand’s tried and true Angels will be returning including Behati Prinsloo, 28, and Alessandra Ambrosio, 36. But what happened to Kendall and Gigi?! Both have been included the last two years and they looked like they were on their way to earning their wings! It has to be noted that this list merely includes those who have been confirmed thus far, so perhaps the world-famous friends will be announced soon!? Please! Check out Kendall’s most gorgeous looks right here!

After all, it was late October of 2016 when we learned they’d be returning after their debut appearances. “There is no feeling in the world like walking down this runway,” Gigi captioned a clip of herself on the famed catwalk last year. “I’m elated to say I’ll be returning to the @VictoriasSecret Fashion Show this year. Thank you @ed_razek for putting on the show that has been one of my greatest motivators since I was a teenage fan of the Angels, and for making this dream come true for me again. It will forever be an honor.” Guess we’ll just have to wait and see if they make the cut!

HollywoodLifers, why do YOU think they were left off the list? Let us know!