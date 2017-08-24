Katy Perry & Her Underdog Squad Come Out On Top With Help From Nicki Minaj In ‘Swish Swish’ Video

Katy Perry’s music video for ‘Swish Swish’ is finally here, and it’s everything. Watch her and get down — with some help from Nicki Minaj! — in the epic basketball game-themed visual here!

Katy Perry, 32, dropped her new video today, Aug. 25, and it was worth the wait. Of course, we were all hoping that Nicki Minaj, 34, would show up and deliver her scathing Remy Ma diss verse — she does, and it’s epic. The video, which features Katy on a basketball team full of misfits going up against the best of the best, includes some other familiar faces, too. Molly Shannon, Terry Crews, Jenna Ushkowitz, Christine Sydelko and more also make appearances! You can check out the full video (it’s over six minutes long!!) above.

In the vid, Katy and her teammates “The Tigers” are major underdogs against the bigger/faster/stronger “Sheep” in a game of basketball. However, with some help from “Kobe Sweat” and an inspirational kick in the butt from Nicki, Katy and her crew are able to get their act together and come out on top in the second half. The video is not serious, and instead shows the 32-year-old goofing off for the most part. Interestingly, there doesn’t seem to be any direct Taylor Swift, 27, disses, although it’s pretty clear that the track is about Katy’s feud with the singer.

Katy teased the video on social media July 18, sharing a photo of herself in the bleachers of a basketball court. On July 24, she posted a hilarious shot of herself getting hit in the face with a basketball. “Be the ball they said, become one they said,” she joked in the caption.

Many fans pointed out that Miley Cyrus, 24, already did the basketball thing with her 2013 video for “23” (you can see a grab below.) It’s easy to draw the similarities, especially since Miley had a bleached blonde short haircut then, too. “So 2017 Miley is 2008 Miley again & 2017 Katy is 2014 Miley,” one fan tweeted. Yeah, we see it. Take a look:

Still, Katy held her own. The video is super fun and we’ll have this one on replay for a while!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the video for “Swish Swish?” Tell us if you love it!