Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise Look Like Twins On Adorable Mommy-Daughter Shopping Spree

It’s that time of year again! Katie Holmes took her 11-year-old daughter Suri Cruise back-to-school shopping, & the cute mother-daughter pair looked identical on their sweet outing. These new pics are precious!

We cannot get enough of these two! Mother-daughter lookalikes, Katie Holmes, 38, and Suri Cruise, 11, had a sweet shopping date together on Aug. 22, and they proved once again that they are basically mirror images of each other. The two hit up LA neighborhood Calabasas to pick up some back-to-school supplies, and we love their casual vibes. Katie wore a red plaid button-down for the occasion paired with bootcut jeans, flats, and sunglasses. The mom-of-one also had her brown locks tied in a top knot. Suri on the other hand, appeared to come straight from ballet class. Click here to see some of Suri Cruise’s most fashionable moments.

The mini fashion icon rocked a purple leotard, pink shorts, and opaque leggings. She too had her long dark hair pulled back in a bun. The two sure looked like an adorable pair as they strolled through the store. And although summer may be coming to an end for Suri, she can find comfort in knowing that she and her mom had a memorable past few months. Not only did the two spend tons of time together — as evident from Katie’s Instagram page — the two even got to meet Ben Platt on Broadway after seeing him in Dear Even Hansen! During the private meet-and-greet, Suri had the BIGGEST smile on her face while posing for a pic with the actor — SO cute!

Earlier this year, Katie helped her daughter celebrate her eleventh birthday with three delicious-looking birthday cakes, a glitter sign, and a whole bunch of balloons! “It’s very important that I’m present and [Suri] has a stable, innocent childhood,” Katie told Town & Country magazine for their April edition. “I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there’s nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed… This business is so unstable, and you never really know where you’re going to be … My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now.” Spoken like a truly dedicated mom!

