Kanye West Ready To Battle Taylor Swift With Track If She Attacks Kim K On ‘Reputation’

Taylor Swift better not be planning to slam Kim Kardashian on her new ‘Reputation’ album, because Kanye West is totally prepared. A source tells HL that he will not hesitate to obliterate her with a diss track if she pushes his buttons!

“Kanye is ready to battle with Taylor if she takes shots at Kim in her new album,” the source explained. “Kanye is locked and loaded if Taylor dares come after his wife Kim in her new song.” Kanye doesn’t have a diss track ready to go, but he’s 100% confident that in mere hours, he could destroy the “Bad Blood” singer. “Kanye feels that he is a creative genius and can drop a rebuttal track in hours of Taylor releasing anything. He has been busy in the studio for the last several months, has all kinds of new beats and lyrics ready to go on the fly if he needs to clap back at Taylor to put her in her place.” Okay, we kind of want to see that. Like, really badly.

“Kanye is extremely protective of his wife, especially after the rocky year they both had,” the insider said. It’s understandable, between Yeezy’s breakdown and Kim’s robbery. But right now they’re all good, and he doesn’t want that to change. “They are in a good, happy, healthy place and he will be pissed if Taylor does anything to interrupt or bother his family.” Fair enough.

Kanye feels like he did things the right way when he included Taylor’s name in his music, and if she doesn’t extend the same courtesy, he’s going to go ballistic. “Kanye was kind, nice and professional when he asked permission to rap about Taylor, but if he is provoked, he will not be so respectful next time,” said the source. DAYUM! We’ll have to wait to see how it all unfolds.

