Justin Timberlake & JAY-Z Reportedly Being Considered For 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show

A new rumor has surfaced that Justin Timberlake and JAY-Z are in discussions to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show next year! Here’s what we know!

Okay okay, yes, the 2017 football season hasn’t officially started yet. But it’s never too early to start discussed the most coveted stage in all the world: the Super Bowl Halftime Show! And, according to a new report, both Justin Timberlake, 36, and JAY-Z, 47, are already being considered for gig! The timing would be perfect for the former N’Sync member who hinted to Entertainment Weekly in July that fans could be hearing new tunes from the crooner next year! Can we expect another insane collaboration with Beyonce‘s, 35, better half!? Take a look back at JAY-Z and his bootylicious ladylove right here!

If the report is true, this wouldn’t be the first time Justin has graced the stage between halves of the most-watched game in sports! He played an integral role in the original “wardrobe malfunction” with Janet Jackson, 51, in 2004! Remember that? It led to loads of bad press for the NFL and CBS! However, it’s been 13 years. Maybe they’re ready to give the “Mirrors” singer another shot! The report, which first originated with Hits Daily Double, states that, as of now, it’s only “discussions” and neither performer has confirmed. But we can hope!

All true fans know that JAY’s gorgeous wifey Bey absolutely killed it when she took the stage for the 2013 Super Bowl Halftime Show. And she frankly stole the show when she showed up last year! Is it time for her hubby to see if he can outdo her?! That’s going to be a tall order, even with Justin’s help! They previously worked together for “Suit & Tie” and “Holy Grail,” then hit the road together in 2013! So these two clearly love working together and we love seeing them in action!

HollywoodLifers, are you hoping this report turns out to be true?! Let us know below!