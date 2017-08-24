Jon Gosselin ‘Aggressively Fighting’ For His Kids Amid Latest Legal Battle With Kate

Jon Gosselin’s NOT about to let his ex-wife Kate destroy his relationship with their kids. After multiple custody showdowns this month, Jon’s lawyer says he’s officially fighting for his kids with everything he’s got!

It’s no secret Jon Gosselin, 40, and Kate Gosselin, 42, majorly struggle with co-parenting their eight kids — twins Cara and Madelyn, 16, and 13-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel and Leah. And although they’ve been divorced since 2009, the exes are STILL constantly at war over custody of their children, their latest dispute taking place on Aug. 22. Before that, on Aug. 15, Jon and Kate had an explosive showdown that even turned violent after Hannah refused to go home with her mom. Now, Jon is making a full-fledged effort to “do what is right,” according to his attorney, Kristen Doleva-Lecher, who spoke to E! News. Click here to see pics of the Gosselin kids then & now.

While Kristen couldn’t share details on past or future court hearings, per a “Gag Order,” the attorney did express her client’s intentions in fighting Kate on the matter. “It should be known Jon has been aggressively and relentlessly fighting for his kids,” Kristen told the publication. “Jon is frustrated by recent events but will not be derailed in his efforts to do what is right.” The legal representative added, “The ability to co-parent is desirous in all custody matters, unfortunately in this case, it remains a theory, not a reality.”

The Aug. 22 incident took place at ROG Orthodontics in Wyomissing, Penn. Jon ended up calling authorities during a “verbal domestic dispute,” police confirmed to E! Apparently Jon and his ex-wife couldn’t come to an agreement over which parent would take one of their 13-year-old daughters home. The publication says no arrests were named and officers had to escort Kate out of the building as the child left with Jon at her request. The Aug. 15 dispute however, was even more explosive, and ended with Hannah taking a trip to the hospital.

After refusing to leave her father’s car, Kate tried to pull Hannah from Jon’s vehicle, with Hannah resisting and screaming the entire time. Police were reportedly called and Hannah was taken to the hospital via an ambulance after complaining that her arm had been injured during the conflict. As of June 2016, Jon said his and Kate’s custody agreement allows him to see only four of their children at once, during weekly dinners and overnights every other weekend, so it’s not hard to see why Jon is fighting for more time with his kids. An insider shared with E! News that “the custody situation has been changing over the past month and it’s been very hard on the kids.” We can only imagine!

