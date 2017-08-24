Jeremy Meeks’ Ex Melissa Reveals Toned Body In Lingerie After He Moves On With Chloe Green

Now, that’s a revenge body! Melissa Meeks showed her ex, Jeremy Meeks, what he gave up when he cheated on her with billionaire heiress Chloe Green, flaunting her stunning figure while wearing a lacy thong! Hot.

Melissa Meeks’ caption to the photo she uploaded to Instagram on Aug. 23 was simply “Day 1. Week 1. #letsseehowthisgoes.” Well, considering how amazing the 38-year-old looks, it’s already going great. The soon-to-be-ex-wife of Jeremy Meeks, 33, — and the mother of their 7-year-old son, Jeremy Jr. – posed in just her underwear, rocking some lacy lingerie that showed off her hot bod. From her caption, it sounds like she’s about to kick off a new workout routine. Hey, good on her for focusing on her physical (and hopefully, emotional) health, especially after what Jeremy did to her.

After staying by Jeremy’s side as he served more than a year in prison for a weapons violation, per the Los Angeles Times, the “Hot Felon” rewarded his wife by going off and cheating on her with Chloe Green, 26, the heiress to the Topshop fortune! Chloe and Jeremy seem to have gone on a permanent romantic vacation ever since they were first caught making out in Turkey. The two have taken their romance all around the world, including a steamy, PDA-packed vacation in Barbados. Jeremy was scheduled to make an appearance during Crop Over, and he, along with Chloe, revealed their sexy festival outfits with a picture of them kissing!

Huh. No wonder Chloe thinks Jeremy is rubbing his new romance in her face. Jeremy’s wife of 8 years felt “like he ruined her life,” a source close to her EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, saying that it’s impossible for Melissa to look at the internet without seeing a picture of her soon-to-be-ex making out with “the other woman.” Melissa is also worried that her kids – as she’s a mother of three – will be upset when they see Jeremy kissing someone who isn’t her. Well, it seems that two can play that game. If Jeremy and Chloe want to fill the Internet with pics of their passion, Melissa can show them up with pics of her sexy body as well.

Jeremy and Melissa haven’t even finalized their divorce yet and he’s already talking about getting married. The “Hot Felon” told his new girlfriend that he’s open to walking down the aisle again, a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He would love to give marriage another shot with the right woman.” Well, considering how his last (aka his current) marriage ended up, perhaps Chloe should wait. She might end up posting her own “Day 1. Week 1.” Instagram post in the future.

