Jay Thomas Dies At 69: Co-Stars & More Celebs Mourn Death Of Beloved Actor

Beloved actor Jay Thomas sadly died at 69 on August 24, and Hollywood is taking it hard. Costars and comedians took to Twitter to mourn their late friend. See their touching tweets here.

Jay Thomas was an extremely talented, and incredibly funny actor who delighted audiences with his roles on Cheers, Murphy Brown, and Ray Donovan. The actor sadly passed away after a long battle with cancer on August 24, surrounded by his family — Sally and his three sons Sam, Max and J.T. — at his home. He was only 69 years old. Jay’s passing is another devastating blow to Hollywood, where so many wonderful people have died this past year. Jay’s costars, peers, and those who simply admired him immediately jumped on Twitter when they heard the sad news to honor their fallen friend.

It’s clear from the Twitter love that Jay was an incredibly special man. The actor had one of the most famous story arches in television history while starring on Cheers. His character, Eddie LeBec, died after getting mowed over by a zamboni at an ice rink! He left the show in 1989, then moved to the classic comedy Murphy Brown. That was his most famous role — Jerry Gold. He left the show after nearly a decade of playing Jerry.

More recently, he played the fan-favorite character Marty Grossman on Ray Donovan. Jay was also a hilarious radio host, and a welcome fixture on The Late Show with David Letterman. Every Christmas, he’d visit Dave to tell his infamous Lone Ranger story. It’s a little R-rated, so we’ll let you check that one out yourselves! These celebrities are so sad and shocked to hear that Jay passed away, as are we. Read their lovely condolences to Jay’s family and tributes to the star:

I worked with Jay Thomas on Joan of Arcadia and he was a great guy and good actor. My thoughts and prayers are with his family today. RIP — Joe Mantegna (@JoeMantegna) August 24, 2017

Had the pleasure of casting and directing Jay Thomas many years ago. He was fantastic, an underrated dramatic actor. And a great guy. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) August 24, 2017

Jay Thomas was super talented and a legend. I'm lucky to have known him as a friend and mentor. Incredibly sad to have lost him. — Pete Dominick (@PeteDominick) August 24, 2017

I heard #JayThomas every am on @Power106LA growing up in LA. Huge inspiration as a DJ. Very nice guy. Praying for his family. Terrible loss. — Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) August 24, 2017

RIP Jay Thomas. He was gifted. I would have loved to write another role for him. RIP Jay. Heartbroken to hear this news. One of a kind. — Diane English (@realmurphybrown) August 24, 2017

I love Jay Thomas. Many unscripted inappropriate laughs everytime we worked together. My thoughts today are with his beloved family. #RIP https://t.co/esTcaRPRZQ — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) August 24, 2017

RIP Jay Thomas. A funny man. A good man. 😔 — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) August 24, 2017

Jay Thomas did it all, comic, TV, movies, radio. Always fun to be with. A hilarious blue collar guy. Thanks for the laughs. RIP — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) August 24, 2017

When I was in H.S. a radio show asked people to call in & vote for NY's worst DJ & Jay Thomas called in & voted for himself. Fan ever since. — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) August 24, 2017

God bless Jay Thomas. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 24, 2017

