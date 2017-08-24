Jay Thomas Dead: ‘Cheers’ & ‘Ray Donovan’ Actor Passes Away At 69 After Battle With Cancer

This is so sad! Jay Thomas, known for his work on ‘Cheers,’ ‘Murphy Brown,’ and ‘Ray Donovan,’ lost his battle with cancer on Aug. 24. The actor was 69 years old. See his agent’s heartfelt goodbye, here.

Hollywood lost another beloved actor on Aug. 24. Jay Thomas sadly passed away after succumbing to cancer. He was 69 years old, and reportedly surrounded by his wife Sally and his three sons Sam, Max and J.T. when he died, according to New York Daily News. Jay’s good friend and agent Don Buchwald revealed the sad news, saying “Jay was one of a kind, never at a loss for words and filled with so much fun and wonderfully whacky thoughts and behavior.”

Jay rose to fame playing Eddie LeBec alongside Rhea Perlman on Cheers from 1987 to 1989. The character was famously run over by a Zamboni, which ended his run on the show. However, after that he went on to play his most famous role as Jerry Gold on Murphy Brown from 1989 until 1998 — almost a full decade! Most recently, Jay played Marty Grossman on Ray Donovan from 2013-2015. His talent will certainly be missed.

