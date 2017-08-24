‘Game Of Thrones’: Scary Theory Claims The Night King Set A Trap For Dany’s Dragons

Does the Night King know all? A ‘Game of Thrones’ fan has come up with a terrifying new theory that says the Night King deliberately set up Daenerys so he could kill one of her dragons! WTF?!

The Night King may be even more powerful than we thought. This Game of Thrones fan theory claims that the Night King knew Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) would bring her dragons to save Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and his crew. He waited until Daenerys arrived to ambush her and kill Viserion. Here’s Damisu’s theory: “He came prepared. He held the wights back waiting for the dragons to arrive… They [the Night King and White Walkers] intentionally brought only ice javelins because they knew the dragons would be there, and they wanted one. He knew they would be there and came prepared, as he has greensight — as we see in S6, other greenseers can interact with Bran in his vision (Bloodraven repeatedly makes physical contact with Bran in their visions). This is exactly what the NK does to mark Bran — shares the vision and interacts with him. So he has greensight.”

Oh. My. Goodness! This makes SO MUCH sense! While watching the Aug. 20 episode episode, it did seem a little odd that the Night King had his wights engage in such a long standoff with Jon Snow. The Night King, the White Walkers, and the wights could have easily taken out Jon Snow and his squad way before Daenerys and her dragons got there. The Night King used Jon Snow as bait because he knew Dany would come for the guy she’s falling for. The Night King is a savage.

Another fan has added even more evidence to this theory. Reddit user Sizzor19 pointed out that the Night King and two of his White Walkers were holding three spears. Daenerys has three dragons, so the Night King could have been planning to kill Viserion, Rhaegal, AND Drogon! Get all the latest on the GoT finale by listening to our HollywoodLife podcast now! The Game of Thrones season 7 finale airs Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

