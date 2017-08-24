‘Game Of Thrones’ Giveaway: Here’s Your Chance To Win Swag In Honor Of The Finale

The finale of the biggest show on television has arrived. In honor of the ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 finale, HollywoodLife.com has teamed up with Fun.com for an epic giveaway that will make one ‘GoT’ the owner of some pretty amazing prizes!

HollywoodLife.com has partnered with Game of Thrones starting on Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. from Aug. 30 at 9 a.m! There are so many goodies in this giveaway! It’s like Christmas in August. Are you ready for this? Winter is coming , but so is a giveaway! Game of Thrones fans , you’re in for a real treat.has partnered with Fun.com to give away (1) a massive prize pack featuring products fromstarting on Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. from Aug. 30 at 9 a.m! There are so many goodies in this giveaway! It’s like Christmas in August. Are you ready for this?

Here’s what’s in the giveaway: House Stark and House Targaryen sigil throw pillows that retail for $32.99 each. We also have House Stark and House Targaryen 14 oz. stemless wine glass sets that retail for $14.99 each, as well as a House Stark stein ($18.99) and a House Lannister pint glass ($8.99). For all the Funko lovers out there, there’s Ned Stark, Daenerys, and Khal Drogo vinyl figures included in the giveaway. To get you ready for the holiday season, there’s also a dragon 3-pack ornament ($28.99) that will be the perfect addition to your tree! Finally, for your GoT viewing parties, we have a Game of Thrones sigil banner ($14.99). One lucky Game of Thrones fan will receive all of the above merchandise!

Fun.com is responsible packaging and shipping of all prize materials. Get all the latest on the GoT finale by listening to HollywoodLife.com’s coverage of the The winner will be chosen Aug. 30 at 9 a.m. We will contact the winner directly via email to notify them. Please note that the chosen winner will have 24 hours to respond from the time they are notified or they forfeit their prize pack and a new winner will be chosen.is responsible packaging and shipping of all prize materials. Get all the latest on the GoT finale by listening to our HollywoodLife podcast now! Plus, be sure you stay tuned forcoverage of the Game of Thrones finale airing Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO!

HollywoodLifers, are you entering HollywoodLife.com and Fun.com‘s giveaway? Which item are you most excited about? Let us know!