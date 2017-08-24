‘DWTS’ Season 25: Mark Ballas & More Fan Faves Returning As Pros — Full List

Mark Ballas is coming back to ‘DWTS’ for season 25! ‘GMA’ announced the full list of pros on Aug. 24 and so many of our beloved pros are heading back to the dance floor!

Season 25 is going to be the best season of Dancing With the Stars yet! Mark Ballas appeared on Good Morning America to reveal that he’s coming back to the ABC show for the milestone season. Mark hasn’t been on DWTS since season 22. He came in second place that season with UFC fighter Paige VanZant. But he’s not the only pro we know and love coming back for season 25!

Emma Slater, Val Chmerkovskiy, Lindsay Arnold, Maks Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Artem Chigvintsev, Gleb Savchenko, Sharna Burgess, Keo Motsepe, Alan Bersten, and Witney Carson are all returning as well! Talk about a lineup! This is Alan’s first season as a full-time pro. He stole our hearts when he stepped in for Maks after an injury. Which pro will come out on top this season? With this talented list, anyone could win!

The full cast of celebs will be revealed closer to the season 25 premiere on Monday, September 18, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. There are already casting rumors going around about who will be heading to the ballroom. Total Divas star Nikki Bella and Property Brothers hunk Drew Scott are reportedly joining the cast, according to PEOPLE. Nikki has turned down the opportunity before, but it looks like now is the right time! Nikki is prepping for her wedding to John Cena, and HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that she wants to learn a “few dances for her future wedding with John and winning a mirror ball trophy wouldn’t be bad either.”

WATCH: The PRO DANCERS for this upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars are revealed on GMA! https://t.co/a0ANNUPpPD pic.twitter.com/4nu3qoD0pQ — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 24, 2017

HollywoodLifers, which pro are you most excited to see in season 25? Let us know your thoughts below!