Did Nicki Minaj Diss Cardi B On New Song ‘No Flag’ With Offset? Fans Freak Over Shocking Track

Major shade alert?! Nicki Minaj spit some fiery lyrics on a new track called ‘No Flag,’ and fans are speculating that she’s dissing Cardi B! Cardi’s boyfriend Offset is featured on the single, so could the rumors be true?!

Another day, another hot rap feud! London On Da Track, 26, just dropped an epic new song called “No Flag,” featuring Nicki Minaj, 34, Offset, 25, and 21 Savage, 24, and it’s already causing a stir! After hearing the track, fans couldn’t help but start to wonder who Nicki was talking about during one heated verse in particular. “I heard these labels are trying to make another me / Everything you’re getting little hoe is because of me,” she rapped. This line could totally be about any up and coming artist, but many are convinced that she’s shading former Love & Hip Hop: New York star Cardi B, 24. One skeptical fan wrote, “I swear, Nicki needs to stop…It’s Cardi B’s time to shine. Remy [Ma] killed her months ago.” Several others also chimed in angrily! See pics of stars that Nicki has butted heads with, right here.

“She mad Cardi about to get that #1 song before her,” one wrote. Another added, “That’s crazy I love em both n heart it she definitely did shade cardi n u in yo prime already u know better #nickiminaj u get no points for that.” What caused even more online drama was how Cardi’s boyfriend Offset spit his own bars on the sizzling track. One fan did come to his defense, explaining why he might have still appeared on the single by responding: “Offset doesn’t have control over what Nicki can and can’t do.” However, not everyone is convinced that Nicki is shading Cardi, especially since she recently followed the “Bodak Yellow” sensation on social media and showed her new music some serious love!

On the other hand, Cardi previously added fuel to the fire when she called out an unnamed woman during her set on the MoMA PS1 stage last week. “You know this b***h she never f**king liked me, and all of a sudden she want to be friends with me — no, b**ch,” Cardi yelled. “I still don’t like you b***h.” Cardi later seemed to squash the feud rumors, when she reportedly liked a tweet that mentioned how she wasn’t firing shots at another female rapper at all.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nicki is shading Cardi? Tell us, below!