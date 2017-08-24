Demi Lovato released the title track from her upcoming album ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ today, Aug. 24, and it’s total fire. Listen to the empowering new song here!

Surprise! Demi Lovato, 24, dropped the song “Tell Me You Love Me” just hours after announcing her new album of the same name would be arriving on Sept. 29, and we’re obsessed. Listen to the track, which is produced by John Hill and Stint, below! It’s definitely a love song, but Demi opens up about the insecurities that can come with being in a relationship, and it’s cool that she’s not afraid to admit she doesn’t have all the answers.

Demi will be performing at the MTV Video Music Awards this Sunday, Aug. 27, and while we were hoping that she’d be singing “Sorry Not Sorry,” we won’t be upset if she decides to give us the live premiere of “Tell Me You Love Me” instead. Or better yet, how about a medley?!

Anyway, this is just what we need to hold us over until Demi’s album is released in September. Check out an excerpt of the lyrics to “Tell Me You Love Me:”

And all my friends, they know and it’s true

I don’t know who I am without you

I got it bad, baby

Got it bad Oh, tell me you love me

I need someone on days like this, I do

On days like this

Oh, tell me you love me

I need someone

On days like this, I do

On days like this

Oh, can you hear my heart say

Ooohhhh, ooh

No, you ain’t nobody ’til you got somebody

You ain’t nobody ’til you got somebody

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “Tell Me You Love Me?” Tell us if you love it!