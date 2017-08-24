Danielle Bregoli is adding ‘rapper’ to her resume! The ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl dropped her full first single ‘These Heaux’ today, Aug. 24, and you can listen to her impressive flow here.

Danielle Bregoli is just fourteen, and it looks like she’ll have an extensive rap career ahead of her. As Bhad Bhabie, she released her first song “These Heaux” (and yes, it’s pronounced “hoes”) today, and whether you care for the lyrics or not, you have to admit that her flow is pretty sick. Listen to her debut track below!

The teen famous for saying “Cash Me Outside, how bow dah?” on Dr. Phil in Sept. 2016 isn’t going away anytime soon. Danielle gave fans a heads-up that her song would be arriving soon when she reprimanded TMZ for “leaking” her song before schedule. “Damn TMZ… Leaking dhat Bhad Bhabie a day early???? SMH,” she tweeted.

Well, it wouldn’t surprise us if Danielle ends up releasing a full-length. And could you imagine if she went on tour for the album? If her social media following, which is in the millions, is any indication, you can bet the fans will turn up.

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics to “These Heaux:”

These hoes be lacking, see me in the bank

And they talk all this sh*t but don’t say it in person

Won’t catch me off guard on no boulevard 4 in my car, and my driver on guard

Water, water dripping, come take a peak

You in the trap lil ho b*tch you can’t compete

I’m riding solo don’t need no one but me

