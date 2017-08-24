Danielle Bregoli Tells Taylor Swift To ‘Suck My D***’ On Fake ‘Reputation’ Album Cover

What the heck is going on here? ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl Danielle Bregoli seems to have some sort of beef with Taylor Swift, as she posted her own ‘Reputation’ album cover on Instagram and told Tay to ‘suck my d***.’

It looks like “Cash Me Outside” girl Danielle Bregoli may have some bad blood with Taylor Swift. The Dr. Phil-created celebrity took to Instagram on Thursday, Aug. 24, to slam T-Swizzle. Not only did Danielle pose on a mock-up of Taylor’s new Reputation album cover, but she also told the singer to “suck my d***.” We have no idea where this beef is coming from, but it’s possible that Danielle’s upset by the fact that Taylor is about to overshadow the release of her very first single.

As we previously told you, Danielle, 14, released her debut single, “These Heaux,” earlier this morning, but no one’s really talking about it. Why? Well, that’s because everyone’s super hyped for the release of Taylor Swift’s new single, which is set to drop at midnight on Aug. 25 — just hours after Danielle dropped her own song. Anyone, who releases a new project around the same time that Taylor, 27, drops a her own song or album, is just committing career suicide. For instance, Katy Perry released her video for “Swish Swish” earlier this morning and it barely caused any excitement. If you ask us, it’s all because of the impending release of Taylor’s new song.

We actually can’t think of any other reason as to why Danielle may be upset with Taylor, but of course, that doesn’t mean there isn’t one. We’re sure as time goes on, we may learn more about this story. After all, Danielle is known for being pretty vocal.

