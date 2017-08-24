Nicki Minaj’s Face Mask & 19 More Of The Wackiest & Most Outrageous VMAs Looks Ever

The MTV VMAs are consistently the best night for fashion of the year, and there’s a particular reason why: the crazy outfits. Check out the wildest outfits in VMAs history, from Nicki Minaj to Lil Kim!

The MTV Video Music Awards are where celebrities let loose with their style. Even the tamest stars show up in the craziest concoctions they can think of for the fun night, whether it’s an entirely see-through dress, scarves for shirts, or what could arguably be considered a denim bandaid for a skirt. You all know who you are! *Cough* Christina Aguilera. It’s not the Academy Awards; there’s no need to act respectable. It’s MTV, after all! Anything goes! Check out THE craziest outfits from past VMAs in our gallery above!

It’d be ridiculous if we didn’t talk about Lady Gaga, 30, first and foremost. The Mother Monster always shows up at the VMAs in her wackiest wear. Never, ever forget the year that Gaga strutted down the red carpet in her meat dress. If you somehow don’t know about that, it happened in 2011. Gaga arrived at the awards show wearing a dress made out of deli meat, along with a piece of meat on her head, and meat covering her boots. We can’t imagine how unlucky the person sitting next to her inside was to smell that all night! Other years, she tried to one-up that dress by wearing giant feathers and Phantom of the Opera masks. Nah, meat dress all the way.

The aughts were a…special time when it came to red carpet fashion. You were terribly uncool if you weren’t rocking extremely low-rise pants, micro-miniskirts, pageboy hats, bra tops, or a deep, faux tan. The women from the “Lady Marmalade” video managed to do it all in one night at the 2001 VMAs. Behold greatness: Christina, Pink, Mya, and Lil Kim formed a girl group to sing a song for the Moulin Rouge soundtrack and strolled into the VMAs to promote it in style. Pink rocked a fishnet leotard under sweats and a red fedora. Christina wore patchwork jeans cut almost down to her thighs with one of those chain belts that doesn’t actually hold anything up. Add a denim hat and pastel braids and it’s truly something to behold. Lil Kim, who once wore that infamous only-pastie top, rocked butt-length blonde extensions this night. What a time to be alive!

Seriously, you’re going to want to thumb through this gallery of absolutely insane outfits above!

