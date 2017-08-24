Cindy Crawford, 51, Poses Topless While Debuting New Denim Collection — Sexy Pics

What year is it? Cindy Crawford looks timeless and gorgeous in a new denim campaign for Re/Done, rocking ’90s style jeans that fit her like a glove! See the pics and videos below!

Cindy Crawford, 51, was the original girl-next-door, famously rocking denim cut-offs and a tight white tank top in 1992 for a Pepsi commercial. Now, that retro look is BACK and Cindy has designed a collaboration with Re/Done. Cindy wrote on Instagram on August 24, “Excited to finally show you The Crawford Jean with @ShopRedone! Watch stories for more. And link my bio to get a sneak peek of the line, coming soon…” The line features retro jeans, and a classic white tee with red lips in the corner, as well as black, white, and gray tees and sweatshirts with Cindy’s signature down the sleeve. Finally, there is a sweatshirt with a throwback photo of Cindy topless on the back.

Everything is between $125 and $329, and most of it is already sold out! Here’s hoping for a re-stock! You could always get the look by shopping the super trendy “Cindy Crawford” sweatshirt from Reformation! Cindy looks amazing while modeling this new collection. We can barely tell the difference between 1992 and 2017! She looks absolutely stunning. We’ll have what she’s having!

Cindy actually has her own beauty line called Meaningful Beauty, which includes cleanser, day cream, dark spot corrector, eye cream, serum, and a skin polishing brush, just to name a few things. It’s clear Cindy takes great care of herself and her skin! Her gorgeous daughter Kaia Gerber is also a face of Marc Jacobs. Kaia’s definitely got a great modeling career ahead of her! See the pics of Cindy modeling her new collection in the gallery!

HollywoodLifers, would you buy Cindy Crawford’s jeans?