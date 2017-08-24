Charleston Shooter: Police Rush To King Street As Reported Gunman Attacks A Restaurant

A terrifying situation has unfolded on King Street in Charleston, South Carolina on Aug. 24. The police are dealing with an ‘active shooter’ situation, as a person has been shot and hostages have reportedly been taken!

The story is still unfolding but here’s what is known so far: Charleston police responded to a report of an active shooter situation at a restaurant in downtown Charleston, somewhere near the 400 block of King Street, according to Live 5 News. The shooting supposedly took place at Virginia’s, as eyewitnesses claim a gunman walked in and told everyone to get out. One person was shot, according to Live 5 News. Several hostages were “holed up inside the restaurant,” police spokesman Charles Francis said during a press conference, per CNN.

The shooter reportedly said “there’s a new boss in town,” leading many to think this was not an act of terrorism. This was later backed up by Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. “This is not an act of terrorism. This is not a hate crime. It’s a disgruntled employee who has come on the scene of his employment,” he said. The police have closed off King Street (between Calhoun and Morris) to prevent anyone from wandering into a dangerous situation. “Right now the streets are full of SWAT and police and people heavily armed. They are blocking off the whole block,” Sarah Cobb, owner of MOSA boutique, told CNN. She described how nearby businesses were evacuated, as officers with guns pointed to the restaurant took position.

The scene of the shooting is a few blocks north of College of Charleston’s campus, according to Greenville Online. The situation is taking place a block from Marion Square, a park that regularly hosts events (and the city’s weekly farmer’s market.) The incident is also a quarter of a block from the Emanuel AME church.

These folks say the gunman came in through the back, yelled "There's a new boss in town." These folks also escaped unharmed. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/wobAWFF9uB — Harve Jacobs (@policereporter) August 24, 2017

King btwn Calhoun & Morris blocked to motorist & pedestrian traffic active shooter in 400 block of King people to avoid the area. — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) August 24, 2017

Speaking of which — the timing of this incident brings back memories of the terrible shooting at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church. On June 17, 2015, Dylann Roof entered and murdered nine people in a hate-motivated killing. In the wake of the violence of the Charlottesville, Virginia white-nationalist rally, this “active shooter event” has everyone on edge.

