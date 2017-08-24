Charleston Gunman Shot & Apprehended After Killing Co-Worker — Hostages Freed

It’s over. Police have shot the ‘disgruntled employee’ who took hostages after killing a co-worker in a Charleston, South Carolina restaurant. The hostages have been freed and the gunman remains in critical condition.

The “active shooter” situation in Charleston is now over, according to Live 5 News. The man who took hostages inside Virginia’s on King Street on Aug. 24 has been wounded, and those he held captive are now free. Jon Aquino, one of the representatives of the business group that owns the restaurant, confirmed that one person, the chef, was shot and killed during this terrifying event. Jon also confirmed that the shooter was a “disgruntled employee,” a former dishwasher. The police wounded the gunman, whose identity is being withheld by the police, and this shooter is in critical condition.

This nightmare situation began shortly after 12:00 PM ET at Virginia’s, according to the Post & Courier. Peter Siegert, 73, and his son, Peter Siegert IV, 45, were eating at the restaurant when two waitresses and three members of the kitchen staff marched through the restaurant and out the front door without saying anything. An older man, wearing an apron, entered through the front door while holding his weapon. “I am the new king of Charleston,” he said, before instructing everyone to get down and go to the back of the building.

“We did not want to give him a good target,” the younger Peter said. In the back, there were tow side exit doors and the people – around 30 in total – started to escape. The shooter looked “like an ordinary grandpa,” Patsy Plant, an eyewitness, said, “but he had a crazy look. It was crazy.”

The mayor of Charleston in South Carolina says the hostage situation in a restaurant is now over.

The Mayor of Charleston says a person who was shot in a restaurant has died, and the former employee accused of shooting him has been shot.

“The situation has played out,” Charleston mayor John Tecklenburg said, confirmed that the gunman had been wounded. “This was not a terrorist act, this was not a hate crime. This was a case, a tragic case, of a disgruntled individual, I think, with a history of some mental health challenges who took his anger into his own hands. And we tragically lost a member of our community today.”

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster tweeted his condolences, saying, “we send our prayers to life up the families affected by today’s tragedy in Charleston. As they always do, our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line today and likely prevented further loss of life. On behalf of a grateful South Carolina, thank you.”

