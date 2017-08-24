Happy National Waffle Day! To mark the momentous occasion, we’ve rounded up all the famous folk who love the delicious breakfast treat as much as you do! Check out these mouth-watering pics!

It’s a special day that only comes once a year. Of course, we’re referring to National Waffle Day! To honor the beloved breakfast dish, we’re making sure you know about all the amazing waffle deals and giveaways in your area! We’re also taking a moment to reminisce about all the celebs who can’t turn down a buttery, crunchy, syrup-soaked bite any more than you can! Head her to peruse all your fave waffle lovers getting their grub on!

Let’s face it, everyone loves waffles! They’re like Tom Hanks, 61, singing Frozen tunes while wrapped in a Frozen Snuggie, you can’t help but adore them! And you’re not alone! Over the years, everyone from Selena Gomez, 25, to Jonathan Cheban, 43, has declared their love for the waffle with some cute, appetite-inducing photos! Among them, loads of celebs understandably opt to commemorate their visit to the Waffle House but one attractive foursome set the bar pretty high!

In 2015, everyone’s favorite gorgeous food lover Chrissy Teigen, 31, shared an epic pic of herself and her hubby John Legend, 38, settling in for a scrumptious meal alongside none other than Kanye West, 40, and Kim Kardashian, 36! Need more proof that the waffle is the breakfast of champions?! How about Justin Bieber, 23, or Snoop Dogg‘s, 45, visits to the beloved breakfast spot as well! Heck, even Kimmy’s younger sis Kendall Jenner, 21, has gotten in on the Belgian goodness! Hungry? Now go find a waffle of your own before this blessed day comes to an end!

HollywoodLifers, which waffle-loving celeb is your fave? Inspired to go grab some delicious waffles as much as we are!? Let us know below!