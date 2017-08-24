Cardi B & Offset Caught Looking At Engagement Rings: Is A Wedding On The Way?

Cardi B and Offset were spotted at a jeweler in Atlanta on August 22! And, while it would’ve been a normal day out for them, this particular shopping trip had a deeper meaning! Here’s what went down!

New ring, who dis? — Well, not quite… yet. Cardi B, 24, and Migos member, Offset, 25, were spotted at Icebox, a jeweler in Atlanta on August 22, where Cardi tried on a few rings. “Offset and Cardi B shopped for bling in the ATL and they started looking at engagement rings,” a source close to Cardi tells HL EXCLUSIVELY. “They were goofing around and picking out yellow diamonds to celebrate the success of her song ‘Bodak Yellow‘. But, as far as him proposing to her, that has not happened, yet.” However, that doesn’t mean she’s not thinking about a proposal…

“If he does ask her, she’ll say, ‘yes,'” the insider says, adding, that fans can “forget what she said about not wanting to get married.” Back in May 2017, Cardi admitted in a video on Instagram that marriage wasn’t in the cards for her. However, that’s all changed now. “She would love to marry Offset,” the source explains. “He’s not like any other guy she’s ever been with. The support he gives her is beyond comparison and he’s her ride or die. She’d love him to put a ring on it.”

So, did the couple walk away with any engagement bling? — “She did try some rings on,” the friend admits, adding, “But as of today, she doesn’t have that ring on her finger.” But, their trip to the jeweler did get her thinking about marriage again, after vowing that it wasn’t for her anymore. After they left Icebox, “Cardi couldn’t help but hope that he secretly bought her a ring and will eventually propose.” While Cardi is in no rush to start a family, she does think they would make the best power couple. “She can’t help thinking about how cute and talented their kids would be. She’s always the first to say that their kids would be amazing.” Well, only time will tell!

There’s been recent reports claiming that the two are already engaged. After Offset flaunted a massive diamond on Snapchat, August 22, the rumor mill started working overtime! However, the couple has yet to address the engagement speculation.

