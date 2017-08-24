BTS: K-Pop Cuties Announce Next Album — Find Out When ‘Love Yourself: Her’ Is Coming

BTS is dropping their new album ‘Love Yourself: Her’ sooner than we thought, and we’re having trouble breathing. Find out when we’ll get to hear new music from the guys!

Are you sitting down? Love Yourself ‘Her’ is coming Sept. 18, as in LESS THAN A MONTH FROM NOW. Yep, the band announced the news via the BTS Fan Cafe Channel on Aug. 23, alerting fans that the album will be packaged four different ways, and will contain a hidden track written by Rap Monster. Pre-orders start tomorrow, Aug. 25, and all we have to say is: BTS, take our money.

You’ll remember that Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Rap Monster, Jimin, V and Jungkook dethroned Justin Bieber, 23, for the Top Social Artist award at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, and they recently won “Choice International Artist” at the Teen Choice Awards, though they didn’t attend. Hopefully we’ll get to see more of them once the album drops!

Fans instantly flipped out over the news, which generated over 2.25M+ tweets worldwide. “Can you believe BTS invented september and 2017? Kings,” one fan tweeted. “With just 3 letters – H E R -everyone was shook and the whole world is shaking,” another wrote. Check out more reactions:

Finally, BTS has found a celebrity fan in actor/DJ Ansel Elgort, who is currently in Korea promoting his movie Baby Driver. “Excited to see you guys tomorrow,” he tweeted on Aug. 24, tagging the band. Pandemonium instantly broke out, with the BTS A.R.M.Y. demanding that if they meet, Ansel must find out everyone’s current hair colors and report back to the fandom. It’s important, okay?

