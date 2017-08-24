Britney Spears Shows Off Rock Hard Abs — Copy Exactly What She’s Doing In The Gym

Britney is back and looks better than ever! Seriously, she is in the best shape of her life! See the exact moves she is doing at the gym for her amazing abs and lean legs below!

Britney Spears, 35, is definitely “staying focused” as she showed off her amazing body on Instagram on August 23. She looks INCREDIBLE and thankfully, she’s been sharing her workouts with the world, so we can get a body like Britney! Wearing just a sports bra and short shorts, Brit posted a video of her doing yoga, lifting a 10 pound kettlebell over her head, and doing bicep curls with weights. She’s also been practicing her handstands, high kicks, and lots of stretching.

She does planks on her elbows and rotates to side planks to really work her core. Planks are no joke — remember when Cher said she can do a 5 minute plank!? Brit also does sit ups while on a medicine ball. She basically does it ALL in the gym and her hard work is paying off! She wears VERY skimpy outfits for her Las Vegas show “Piece of Me” so her body is on full display! She’s really dedicated and focused, putting in the effort! “Gotta get those workouts in, even on the road,” she wrote on Instagram while traveling in Hong Kong in June. Get it, Brit, Brit!

We love that Brit is not afraid of using weights in the gym, as they build lean muscle. Brit reportedly fuels her body with protein, like egg whites, as well as wheat toast and fruit. But she does occasionally indulge with sweet tea and cheeseburgers! She is human, after all!

