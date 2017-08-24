Brad Pitt ‘Committed’ To Having The ‘Best’ Relationship With Angelina Jolie For The Kids

What’s the status of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s relationship? We’ve learned that their situation has taken a ‘drastic’ turn for the better and it’s all because of their dedication to co-parenting! Here’s why Brad’s been doing very well!

Are Brad Pitt, 53, and Angelina Jolie, 42, headed for a romantic reconciliation? Well, not quite. However, they’re not at war, either. The tumultuous exes actually have a good thing going, despite the fact that their divorce is still moving forward. Although the pair has clearly had their differences, when it comes down to it, the kids — Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8. — are the number one priority. “Brad’s priority is the kids and he’s committed to having the best relationship possible with Angie for their sake,” a source close to Brad tells HL EXCLUSIVELY. “The kids are the only motivation for having any sort of relationship with her. He takes her calls and is always open to talking with her.” However, don’t get any ideas about a romance sparking back up. “Getting back together with her is not something he sees happening,” the friend adds.

Spending time with kids is all Brad is focused on as he embraces his new independent life. Although the insider says Brad isn’t seeing the kids as much as he would like, when they do visit with him it’s solely at his place in Los Feliz. Why? — “He wants every minute with them to be special and doesn’t need to take them out shopping to or make some big song and dance about spending time with them,” our source says. “He wants to protect them and is well aware taking them out in public is only going to put the spotlight on him and take away from his experience with them. And, that’s not what Brad is about. he doesn’t care what people think as far as his visitation with the kids and feels strongly that the less attention on them, the better.”

When Brad has visits with the kids, it’s all about their time together. “He spends quality time with them and they know it and that’s all that matters.” And, the kids have everything they need at his Hollywood Hills mansion. “As far as entertainment, they even have their own skatepark at his home,” the insider divulges. “They love coming over and playing with their dad and being in their old home. His happiest days right now are the ones he gets to spend at home with his kids.” Too cute!

And, as Brad’s visits with the kids get better, as well as his relationship with Angie, so does he. “Brad’s relationship with Angelina has drastically improved, but he’s pretty clear that a reunion is not in the cards. Brad is playing it very cool and getting stronger everyday, he’s totally rebuilding his independence.” That’s what we like to hear!

