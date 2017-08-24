Beyonce ‘Excited’ To See Drama Explode If Taylor Swift Drops Kim Kardashian Diss Track

So hilarious! Kim Kardashian could take a major loss when Taylor Swift drops her new song at midnight tonight, and Beyonce is living for it. She’s ‘excited’ to see if T-Swizzle disses Kim K!

“Beyonce is excited and anxiously awaiting what Taylor [Swift] may have in store for Kim Kardashian, as Taylor drops her new music. Kim could take a major L when Taylor drops her new song and Beyonce is living for it. Beyonce has always been a fan of Taylor’s music and will be grabbing some popcorn tonight to watch the eruption of diss track drama, which may ensue online with Taylor’s new song,” a source close to Beyonce tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

As Taylor previously announced, she’ll be dropping the first single from her forthcoming new album (Reputation) at midnight tonight! At this time, little is known about the sure-to-be-epic new track, but rumors claim it’s called “Timeless.” And based on Taylor’s history with subtly dissing people in her songs, there’s a good chance she may clap back at Kim and Kanye West for trying to annihilate her after the 2016 Grammy Awards.

As you’ll recall, Kanye released his song, “Famous,” in which he rapped, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b**** famous.” Taylor was upset, but Kanye later came out and said he asked her for permission before releasing the song. She denied it, but then Kim released tapes (phone conversations between Kanye and Taylor), proving Taylor was okay with the track all along. It’s a complicated beef among these three, and that’s exactly why Taylor may diss Kim and Kanye in her new song. And if she does, Beyonce is definitely ready to hear (and jam out to) it! She and Kim never had that great of a relationship. Especially not now, as JAY-Z and Kanye are in the midst of their own feud. So it makes sense why Beyonce’s living for this moment.

