Miranda Lambert Takes A Page Out Of Blake & Gwen’s Book — Duets With BF On Tour

Couple goals! Miranda Lambert had her boyfriend, Anderson East, join her onstage for a special duet at her London concert Aug. 23. Is anyone else getting major Blake Shelton/Gwen Stefani vibes from this?!

Miranda Lambert, 32, is currently on tour in Europe, and she had a special guest join her during her show in London on Aug. 23 — her boyfriend, Anderson East! The 29-year-old came onstage with his acoustic guitar to sing “Getaway Driver” with Miranda, as it’s a song they wrote together for her most recent album. Unfortunately, no videos have surfaced online of the performance, but Miranda did post a sweet photo to Instagram, in which she’s lovingly gazing at her man while he sings and strums his guitar. “What an amazing night,” she captioned the shot. “And I got to sing a song with my [heart emoji].” Aww!

A concert attendee who shared a review of the show noted that Anderson sang lead vocals on the track, while Miranda came in with harmonies. “Lambert and East’s voices work well together,” Pip Ellwood-Hughes wrote for Entertainment-Focus. “And their chemistry is clear to see.” These two have performed together before, but it’s very seldom that the 32-year-old has him onstage with her during a tour stop. The opposite can be said for Miranda’s ex, Blake Shelton, 40, and his love, Gwen Stefani, 48, who have shown up at each other’s concerts to perform their hit “Go Ahead And Break My Heart” at least a dozen times.

Miranda and Anderson’s relationship has been going strong for nearly two years now — they first went public on New Year’s Day 2016. Although they’re not overly public with their romance, they’ve attended a number of high-profile events together (including the CMA Awards and ACM Awards), and we definitely wouldn’t be surprised if they take the next step soon!

