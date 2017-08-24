2007 VMAs: See What Rihanna, Britney & More Wore On The Red Carpet 10 Years Ago

When you see these pictures from the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards you will find yourself wondering if they took place on another planet. From Rihanna and Britney Spears to Chris Brown and Adam Levine, see how your faves were dressed 10 years ago!

Yes, 2007 seems like a long time ago, but was it? In reality it was only 10 years ago, and while that may seem like a lifetime ago it really wasn’t. On September 9, 2007 celebrities showed up to walk the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards and their names aren’t very different from the ones who will show up at the 2017 show. We’ll start with the faves like Britney Spears, who was set to make her big, epic comeback at the 2007 VMAs only for her performance to be endlessly ridiculed. Then we have Rihanna, Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Hudson, and other stars who are all still hitting up red carpets like it’s their day job.

In this gallery you can take a look back at fashion’s high moments during the 2007 VMAs. What’s still popular? What did we (thankfully) leave behind? And what seems to be having a resurgence? For example, Adam Levine thought rocking a wool scarf at the tail end of summer was a good idea. Not so much. And as for fashion comebacks, what about Mary J. Blige‘s jumpsuit? She was slaying it in 2007, and she could easily wear the exact same outfit in 2017 and no one would even notice. But we’re definitely leaving some things behind: like everything Tila Tequila is wearing, along with Ashlee Simpson‘s outfit and maybe even Jen Garner‘s dress, too. Eek.

