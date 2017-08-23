Kourtney Kardashian: Why She’s Waiting To Introduce BF Younes Bendjima To Her Kids

Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima may have a great thing going romantically, but despite their ‘perfect’ relationship, there’s one MAJOR reason Kourt’s new BF hasn’t met her 3 kids yet.

There’s no question Kourtney Kardashian, 38, adores her new younger man Younes Bendjima, 24, but apparently she doesn’t adore him enough to allow him in her children’s lives — at least not yet. While the reality star is definitely having fun with Younes, she’s apparently not convinced yet that they’re the real deal. We don’t blame her though, after all, Kourt and Younes have only been an item for a few months now. We totally respect her mama-bear instincts to protect her kids Mason, 7; Penelope, 5; and Reign Disick, 2. Click here to see pics of Kourtney and Younes on vacation together.

“Kourtney is having a ball with Younes, he’s exactly what she needed after the hell she went through with Scott [Disick, 34] — he’s like a breath of fresh air,” a source close to Kourtney told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re keeping things pretty casual still, and just having fun, neither of them want to be in a a serious committed relationship right now, so it’s perfect.” But because of that relaxed attitude, Kourt doesn’t feel comfortable bringing her new man around the kids. In fact, Younes hasn’t even MET Mason, Penelope, or Reign yet. However, that doesn’t mean he won’t eventually — it’s just all in Kourtney’s hands.

“Younes hasn’t met the kids, and Kourtney doesn’t want to introduce him to them at this stage, but if things were to become more serious between them then obviously she would,” our insider continued. “Right now though, Kourtney is just enjoying letting her hair down, and being someone other than just a ‘mom.’ Dating Younes has given Kourtney a much needed new lease on life, she didn’t realize just how much all the drama with Scott had been bringing her down, until now.” Kourtney has been having one memorable summer with Younes as they’ve traveled — most recently to Egypt — spent time on yachts, gone clubbing together, and more.

Our source concluded, “She’s feeling like the old Kourtney again, she’s happier than she has been in years, and she’s really enjoying life once again.” It’s great to see Kourtney so carefree again, and we’re sure her newfound happiness is only making her a better mom overall. And no matter what happens with Younes, we’re just glad Kourtney’s finally getting over Scott!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think it’s smart of Kourtney to wait on introducing her kids to Younes?