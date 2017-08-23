‘Game Of Thrones’: This New Theory Claims Jaime Will Kill The Night King & We’re Here For It

Could Jaime end up being the one who kills the Night King? One ‘Game of Thrones’ fan has come up with a compelling new theory that states the Kingslayer will sacrifice himself and become the show’s greatest hero.

Every Game of Thrones fan is wondering which character is going to be the one to kill the Night King. While you may not have Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster Waldau) at the top of your list, Reddit user ajdietrick3 believes that Jaime will “step up” to execute the show’s most formidable foe. “I started to think about Joffrey (that c**t) going over Jaime’s page in the Book of Brothers, it is barely filled,” the fan writes. “If/when Cersei dies (possibly by Jaime’s hand), I do not believe he will have a want or a will to move on. He will look back at his life and know that he has not accomplished a ton and he will not want to die the Kingslayer… unless that kind is the Night King. I believe when the time comes and there is an opportunity to end it all by killing him, Jaime will step up and write his name in the history books. That scene with Joffrey and Jaime was very powerful to me, foreshadowing what is to come for Jaime; but it has not yet.”

Whoa. This theory is intense but totally makes sense. It definitely seems like Jaime has a higher purpose on this show. He can’t just be known for killing the Mad King and banging his sister. There’s more to his story.

If Jaime is the one who ends up killing the Night King, will his sacrifice mean that all of Westeros is saved from the Night King’s army of wights? In the Aug. 20 episode, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) killed a White Walker and multiple wights crumbled to the ground immediately. This has fans thinking that when a White Walker is killed, the wights they created die — for good. If the Night King dies, wouldn’t all the wights die, too? Let’s hope so! The Game of Thrones season 7 finale airs Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

