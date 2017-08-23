Powerball Jackpot Hits $700 Million: When Is The Drawing & How To Get A Ticket

All it takes is a dollar and a dream. The Powerball jackpot is a massive $700 million. Don’t miss out on your chance to win – find out when the drawing takes place and all the other vital info.

When is the $700 million dollar Powerball jackpot drawing? Because there was no winner in the $535 million drawing on Aug. 19, the Powerball jackpot is now the second biggest lottery reward in history, according to Reuters. Despite 113.6 million Powerball chances were sold, there wasn’t a single winner, meaning that someone now has a chance to take home $700 million. The drawing will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 10:59 P.M. ET in Tallahassee, Florida. Five of 69 white balls and one of 26 balls – the titular Powerball – will be randomly selected.

If someone gets all numbers right, they’ll never have to work again. Though, if they want the full $700 million (before taxes) they have to agree to get 30 payments over 29 years. If the winner decides to take a one-time payout (also known as the “lump sum” option) then they’ll get an estimated $443.4 million. While that’s not the nearly-three-quarters-of-a-billion, it’s still a heavy hunk of change.

How can someone play Powerball? Actually, it takes two dollars and a dream. It takes $2 to buy a single set of numbers. The game is played in 44 states (Sorry Nevada, Utah, Alabama, Arkansas, Alaska and Hawaii) Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. A U.S. Citizen who happens to be the legal gambling age of 18 can purchase a ticket at any licensed Powerball retailer. Just fill out a ticket, pay the money and cross your fingers when the drawing happens. For residents in Illinois or Georgia, they can buy tickets online (with some restrictions, according to CNN.)

What are the odds of winning the Powerball? Not good. The odds of winning the $700 million drawing are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Chicago Tribune. Tom Rietz, a University of Iowa professor who specializes in probabilities, basically said that with 324 million legal residents in the United States, it’s basically comes down to being the luckiest person in America. A Powerball player is competing with practically every other citizen in America.

“It’s really, really crazy,” Kirk Cook, a manger at a 7-Eleven in Chicago, told ABC 7. “I mean, the higher – some people come here and spend $200-$300 on lottery. The line is going to be all the way back in the corner and back around.” Well, with a chance at taking home around half-a-billion dollars, it’s a good time to get some lotto fever.

