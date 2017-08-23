What’s Coming To Netflix In September 2017? — ‘Newsies,’ ‘Fuller House’ Season 3 & More

The time has come! Fall TV may be filling your DVR in September, but don’t forget about the options on Netflix — there are quite a few this Fall.

We know that Disney classics will eventually be leaving Netflix, but for now, they’re dominating. In September, you can welcome Mulan, Hercules and even Newsies, the film that made the world fall in love with Christian Bale before he was Christian Bale. So, which will you be binging? Here’s the full list of Netflix’s new arrivals.

September 1

Amores Perros

City of God

Dead Poets Society

Deep Blue Sea

Disney’s Hercules

Disney’s Mulan

FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Fracture

Gangs of New York

Gone Baby Gone

High Risk

Hoodwinked

Hotel for Dogs

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Little Evil (Netflix Original Film)

Maniac: Season 1

Narcos: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Outside Man: Volume 2

Pulp Fiction

Requiem for a Dream

Resurface (Netflix Original)

Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach

She’s Gotta Have It

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography

The Last Shaman

The Lost Brother

The Rugrats Movie

The Secret Garden

The Squid and the Whale

West Coast Customs: Season 5

Who the F**K is that Guy

September 2

Vincent N Roxxy

September 4

Graduation

September 5

Carrie Pilby

Facing Darkness

Like Crazy

Marc Maron: Too Real (Netflix Original)

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

September 6

A Good American

Hard Tide

September 7

The Blacklist: Season 4

September 8

#realityhigh (Netflix Original Film)

Apaches: Season 1

BoJack Horseman: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi (Netflix Original)

Fire Chasers: Season 1

Greenhouse Academy: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más (Netflix Original)

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Confession Tapes: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Walking Dead: Season 7

September 9

Portlandia: Season 7

September 11

The Forgotten

September 12

Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster (Netflix Original)

September 13

Offspring: Season 7

Ghost of the Mountains

September 14

Disney’s Pocahontas

September 15

American Vandal: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

First They Killed My Father (Netflix Original Film)

Foo Fighters: Back and Forth

George Harrison: Living in the Material World

Larceny

Project Mc²: Part 5 (Netflix Original)

Rumble

Strong Island (Netflix Original)

VeggieTales in the City: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

September 18

Call the Midwife: Series 6

The Journey Is the Destination

September 19

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Jerry Before Seinfeld

Love, Sweat and Tears

September 20

Carol

September 21

Gotham: Season 3

September 22

Fuller House: New Episodes (Netflix Original)

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Samaritan

September 23

Alien Arrival

September 25

Dark Matter: Season 3

September 26

Bachelorette (2012)

Night School

Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan

Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 (Netflix Original)

September 27

Absolutely Anything

September 29

Big Mouth: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Club de Cuervos: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Gerald’s Game (Netflix Original Film)

Real Rob: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Our Souls at Night (Netflix Original Film)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

September 30

Murder Maps: Season 3

