VMAs Seating Chart: Calvin Harris Going — Will There Be An Awkward Taylor Swift Run-In If She Goes?

Photos just surfaced showing where all your fave celebs will be seated at this Sunday’s Video Music Awards, including Calvin Harris! If his ex Taylor Swift also chooses to attend, will they be seated near each other!?

As the MTV VMAs quickly approach, the anticipation is becoming overwhelming! On Sunday, Aug. 27, all your favorite musicians and actors are converging on The Forum in L.A. to honor the best videos of the year and we’re sure the night will be filled with incredible performances and some amazing meme-worthy moments between celebs! Now, our insider has shared several images EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com showcasing where everyone from Miley Cyrus, 24, to Shawn Mendes, 19, to Calvin Harris, 33, will be sitting! And these photos already have us wondering: If Taylor Swift, 27, decides to make an appearance, will she be sitting near her hunky ex?! And does this mean we’re in for the inevitable awkward encounter?! Check out all of the seating chart pics by heading here!

In our photos, Calvin is clearly going to be sitting behind Canadian songstress Alessia Cara, 21, and right beside 23-year-old Julia Michaels right up front. But this is a small space to begin with. So, if Taylor were to show up (she is about to be promoting new music after all!) then it’s hard to imagine these two won’t find themselves in seriously close proximity! However, Calvin is an expert at avoiding the kind of headline-grabbing drama that seems to follow Taylor everywhere she goes, meaning we’re all going to have to pay close attention! Because it’s all about the slightest the details, right!? Be sure to DVR the fun!

The seating chart also reveals a few other decisive choices on the part of the awards show that should ensure some very watchable encounters. Like Miley will be sitting alongside her younger sis Noah Cyrus, 17, whose music career is off to a running start! Be prepared for loads of sisterly bonding! And it looks like Stranger Things starlet Millie Bobby Brown, 13, will be nestled between Olivia Munn, 37, and Paris Jackson, 19, for the night’s festivities! Will Millie be getting some career advice from fellow attendees!? Let’s not forget the dazzling stage design on display! One thing is certain, this night is going to be something special!

