Uber Hookups: How To Meet The Guys Of Your Dreams In Just One Ride

Who needs going out to bars when you could meet a hot guy on your way there through an Uber Pool. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how a sexy hookup and even your next boyfriend can be just a ride away!

Have you ever been sitting in an Uber Pool and rolled up to the cutest guy ever as the next pickup? For all you know he could be your next boyfriend, or at least a possible hookup, and you will instantly have some things in common already. “In urban settings, especially in NYC where everyone enjoys meeting an interesting stranger, Uber rides are becoming the new coffee shop line. When you ride Uber Pool, you’re going to meet someone who is relatively on your time and activity schedule. And many times it’s after a happy hour or night out, when people are feeling a little more open and talkative. You have 5 – 15 minutes to chat with someone if you like, almost like a pre-date,” relationship guru and author Hunt Ethridge tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

If you’re doing Uber Pool, the person that you’re riding with is either coming or going somewhere fairly close to you. What’s better than having your next possible partner be someone who is geographically desirable and active at the same time of day as you? “It’s someone who is already on a similar schedule, whether it’s for work or play. It’s someone who lives and/or works in your general area. These are great things to start off a conversation. Plus, you’re meeting people who you may not have run into in your normal social circles. It’s fate tossing the dice in your direction. It’s up to you to take that chance! ” Hunt shares. See pics of hot celebrity hookups, here.

Sean Jameson, sex expert and There is a downside though if things don’t work out though. “It can be a good idea and it can be a terrible idea…you may need to make a pros and cons list. The pros are potentially meeting an incredible guy, falling in love and living happily ever after…or just hooking up with someone hot if that’s all you’re after. The cons are that it may not work out , it may be awkward sharing a ride with him every once in a while and he may turn out to be a weirdo that you have to keep bumping into,”sex expert and Badgirlsbible.com founder advises us EXCLUSIVELY.

There are actually some pretty hot Uber DRIVERS out there, as a lot of young guys (and girls!) do it for extra cash. So what happens if you are alone in the car with your Uber driver and end up really hitting it off? You really like the music they’re playing, maybe he smells really good. What if he’s got a great job and is just doing Uber as a side gig? This could be your next boyfriend! But is it cool to ask him out without it being weird or worse…if he gets offended your passenger rating could go down?

“I’m from the school of thought that it never hurts to ask. That being said, I have to give some caveats here. I’ve heard many stories from men and women, of sloppy drunk people hitting on the driver. No one appreciates this at that time. However, that’s not to say it can’t work possibly,” Hunt tells us.

“But you are in a very intimate setting and it can get creepy real fast. Just try and strike up a conversation and keep that going. If it goes well, at the end of the ride, you could say something like, ‘Hey, I use Uber a lot. I’d love to use you again. Would you be interested in giving me your number so I can see if you’re available next time I go out?’ This can at least give the impression of a reason to ask for their number. They know why you are asking and you know they know, but it gives you an ‘in.’ If they don’t want to give out their number, you have your answer,” Hunt says.

HollywoodLifers, have you ever dated someone you met in an Uber Pool? Or did you meet someone you wanted to ask out but were too afraid to go there?