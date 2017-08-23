‘This Is Us’ Season 2 First Look: Rebecca Reveals Jack Had To Convince Her To Adopt Randall

In just one month, the world will be brought to tears all over again with a new season of ‘This is Us’ — and NBC just gave us the first look.

Will Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) adopt? In the premiere of This is Us, they will discuss their options, and in the first clip from the season, we get to see him revealing to his mother that Beth is hesitant about the process — and with that, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) reveals she also was hesitant.

In a flashback, we see the moment that Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) walked Rebecca over to the glass and look at a baby Randall. “Just look him babe, placed right there, right next to ours. Can’t you just feel it? Can’t you just see it?” he asked her. But Rebecca couldn’t.

“I said no, but your father was so sure I was tired and I was grieving and he just kept pushing me. He was determined that you were meant to be… meant to be ours,” Rebecca told Randall. “Sometimes in marriage, someone has to be the one to push to make the big moves. Often times in our marriage, yes, it was your father. Our marriage wasn’t perfect, it’s true. But none are. Your father wasn’t perfect either, but he was pretty damn close. As close as they come. He pushed a stranger on me, and that stranger became my child. And that child became my life. He became you.”

Just in case you forgot how insanely powerful this show is, that clip will remind you. We also know that the pilot may reveal a huge clue about how we lost Jack. HollywoodLifers, are you ready for this is Us to be back already? Season two premieres on Sept. 26 at 9PM ET on NBC.