Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Working On New Songs Together: ‘He’s Really Inspired By Her’

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are always couple goals, and now they’re getting ready to take their musical relationship to the next level, too! So is a collaboration in the works?

Selena Gomez, 25, and The Weeknd, 27, “are talking about working on projects and songs together,” a source tells E! News in an Aug. 22 report. Yes, please! “He is really inspired by her,” the insider adds. How sweet is that?!

It’s obvious to anyone with eyes that the couple is going strong — just look at these new PDA pics of them from an Aug. 21 stroll! “They’re having a great summer, are happy, and there have been no breaks or major arguments in the relationship,” E’s source adds of the two musicians. We’re so thrilled to hear it!

Rumors that the two are working on music have been circulating since January at least, but hopefully something is close to being finished now that Sel and Abel have had a little downtime. So what would a duet between the two sound like? Well, as a source previously told HollywoodLife.com exclusively: “Expect a sexy, sultry, slow love song.” Yes, we’re here for it!

In the meantime, Selena has been killing the collaboration game with other artists. She dropped a remix of her hit “Fetish” with Galantis today, Aug. 23, and if you haven’t listened yet, get on it! Not only is the beat drop killer, but the art features tiny Selenas flying around. So good.

