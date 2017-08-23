Teresa & Joe Giudice’s Marriage Reportedly ‘Over’ As He Serves Prison Sentence

While Teresa Giudice served a year in prison, her husband, Joe Giudice, stood by her. But now that he’s in the middle of a 41-month sentence, the pair’s marriage is reportedly on the rocks — and may even be over for good!

It may be the end for Teresa, 45, and Joe Giudice, 45, a source close to The Real Housewives of New Jersey veteran reveals to Us Weekly in their new issue, August 23. Now that Tre is out of prison and Joe is currently serving his 41-month sentence for conspiracy and bankruptcy fraud, “she’s loving her independence,” the source says. “She’s becoming used to being quite free while Joe is away at prison.” And Tre and Joe’s kids — Gia, 16, Gabriella, 12, Milania, 11, and Audriana, 7 — are reportedly doing just fine without him. “Teresa keeps them busy so they’re distracted,” the insider confesses, adding, “They have adjusted to life without Dad in the house.” Wow.

The mag even goes into the devastating death of Teresa’s mother, Antonia Gorga, who sadly died in March 2017 of natural causes. “She [Antonia] was coming over every day,” when Joe started his sentence, the source says . But, following Antonia’s passing, “Teresa’s still standing.” Now, the author has allegedly discovered that “she doesn’t need Joe.”

Before Joe was sentenced, he and Tre were plagued with infidelity rumors. Multiple reports claimed Joe had cheated on her with numerous women. And, one in particular, who remained unidentified, became the subject of a 2012 episode of the RHONJ. As the rumors swirled, an episode aired where Joe took a suspicious phone call, where he referred to Teresa as “my b–ch wife,” while on a trip to Napa Valley for Caroline Manzo‘s 50th birthday.

“Here she comes, my b–ch wife. She’s such a c–t,” he said to the person on the phone. “I’m going to hang up.” As Tre walked over to ask who he was talking to, Joe snapped. “A worker, what the f–k?”, he said. When Teresa tried to get him to join the group of guests, he called her a “retard” and a “pain in the a–.” He then claimed the person on the phone didn’t speak English. When Teresa grabbed the phone, he started to speak in Italian, seemingly to make his sticky situation more believable.

While reports splashed their faces on the covers of countless magazines, claiming Joe had cheated, Tre consistently denied everything. However, Us Weekly‘s source is now saying that she is starting to believe the past rumors. “He’s always said this particular person was just a friend,” the source divulges. “But now Teresa thinks there’s more to the relationship.”

This is the second time the mag has reported that the couple’s marriage is on the rocks. And, Teresa has yet to address any of the claims. However, we may get to see more of this play out when the RHONJ returns to Bravo for its eighth season on October 4. Watch the new season’s first trailer, right here!

