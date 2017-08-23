Taylor Swift Confirms Next Album Is Called ‘Reputation:’ Find Out When It’s Coming

We’ve been patient, and the Queen has rewarded us. Taylor Swift is back with a new album, which she announced on Aug. 23 via social media. Here’s what we know!

Taylor Swift, 27, has officially returned, and we are shook. The singer announced on Aug. 23 that she would be dropping her next album Reputation on Nov. 10, and our hearts skipped more than a beat at the news. Is it not Christmas?

It all started when Taylor’s social media accounts and website went dark on Aug. 18, which just happens to be the 3-year anniversary of “Shake It Off,” as well as the date she announced her album 1989. Fans noticed that her tweets, Instagrams, Facebook and Tumblr posts had mysteriously disappeared, along with all of her avatars and header photos. Everyone immediately began freaking out, of course, and many speculated that #TS6 — meaning her 6th album — was on its way. Well, now we know!

The artwork features Tay looking solemnly into the camera straight-on, along with headlines and fonts inspired by the New York Times and other publications. It’s also consistent with the snake videos she’s been posting, since many critics called her just that after all of the drama with Calvin Harris, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West; it’s clear that Tay is reclaiming the narrative surrounding her! She also updated her icons on social media to reflect the artwork.

Along with the album announcement, the “Blank Space” singe also confirmed that her next single will arrive on Aug. 24 — as in, tomorrow. WE’RE NOT READY!

Taylor has been quiet over the past few months, apart from her high-profile groping trial, which began after the popstar accused David of “sticking his hand under [her] skirt and grabbing [her] ass” at a meet and greet in 2013. A jury found DJ David Mueller guilty of “assaulting and battering” Taylor in an Aug. 14 verdict, and it was a huge victory for the singer, who had countersued him for a symbolic $1.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited that Taylor is back? Tell us if you’re pumped for Reputation!