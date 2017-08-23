Taylor Swift Confirms Reptile In Cryptic Videos Is A Snake With New Clip: What Does It Mean?

Another day, another cryptic Taylor Swift video! This time, she confirmed fan suspicion that the creature in her teaser clips is, indeed, a snake by revealing the reptile’s head — and it’s SO creepy!

For the third day in a row, Taylor Swift, 27, has dropped a mysterious new teaser video on social media. This time, the ten second clip features the head of a snake turning to the camera and hissing. The past two clips showed different parts of a reptile’s tail, and left fans questioning whether or not the creature was a dragon or a snake — so this confirms it! While the other two videos seemed to show an ‘8’ and a ’25’ brightened into the snake’s scales, we can’t pinpoint a secret message hidden here just yet, but it’s definitely terrifying. On her Facebook header, Tay changed the video to a full version of the snake, with the whole body AND head on display.

Aside from these three super cryptic videos, Taylor hasn’t made any mention of what could be coming, but HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY heard that new music from the 27-year-old is on the way Aug. 25. After all, that would make sense along with the hidden 8/25 numbers! We’ll have to wait to see what she shares later this week to have a better of what the snake symbolizes, but fans have pointed out that Taylor’s had a history with the ‘snake’ emoji on social media.

In July 2016, Calvin Harris, 33, fans began flooding her Instagram comments with snakes when it was revealed that she secretly co-wrote his hit “This Is What You Came For.” Plus, who could forget Kim Kardashian, 36, referring to Taylor as a snake on Twitter after the 27-year-old denied that she gave Kanye West, 40, approval to mention her in “Famous.” Clearly, Taylor is ready to take this narrative back into her OWN hands…and we are here for it!

