Taylor Swift Fans Are Spamming Kim Kardashian With Snake Emojis After Her Album Announcement

HISSSSS! Kim Kardashian is feeling the fangs of Taylor Swift’s fans, who are totally trolling the reality star with snake emojis now that the singer has announced her new album. We’ve got the tweets, right here.

There’s nothing more fierce than the wrath of Swifties, and Kim Kardashian, 36, is feeling it hard now that Taylor Swift has not only announced her new album, she’s reclaimed the snake and owning it with pride! After using a slithering tail to tease her highly anticipated sixth album Reputation, the 27-year-old dropped an Instagram video on Aug. 23 of an angry animated snake coming at the screen with full fangs, ready to bite. Now her fans are using the snake emoji to spam Kim’s social media as payback for secretly taping then releasing her convo with Kanye West, 40, over the song “Famous.”

Kim infamously dropped receipts in 2016 that Tay and Kanye had in fact talked about the lines in the song that dissed her, despite the “Bad Blood” singer’s claims otherwise. It was a major dent to Taylor’s rep and she was trolled endlessly with snake emojis on her social media in the weeks that followed. Now that she’s completely owning the snake, and named her new album Reputation, her fans can’t stop hammering Kim’s Twitter account with snakes of their own!

The reality star tweeted out “Good Morning world! I’m still sick but have so much to do today. Hope you all have a good day!” on the same say Tay dropped her new album cover and the snake video on her Instagram. Immediately the comments section flooded with either stills of the snake or emojis from fans who are looking for payback for making their idol look bad. See pics of Taylor and Kim, as well as the other biggest celeb feuds of 2016.

While Kim’s twitter has been completely overwhelmed with snakes, it looks like she has someone looking after her Instagram account as the comments are wiped completely clean with nothing but positive comments or “lb” like back responses. Maybe she’s found some way to filter out any snake emojis from ending up on her Insta-posts, because Tay’s army is out in force and has Kim in their sights.

Rest In Peace

🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍 — Taylegend (@13swift1989) August 23, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Taylor’s fans coming at Kim? Is it bullying or is it payback for releasing Taylor’s private conversation with Kanye?