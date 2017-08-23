Is Taylor Swift Deliberately Shading Kanye West With Album Cover? Look Closely For The Proof

Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Reputation’ is definitely a reset for the pop star, so is she using the cover art to shade Kanye West? Check out the evidence that is stacking up!

Taylor Swift is large and in charge! She shook the world on Aug. 23 by announcing her sixth studio album Reputation is dropping on Nov. 10. Her own reputation took a massive hit 2016 after Kim Kardashian, 36, leaked a secretly taped conversation between Tay and Kanye West over diss lyrics about her in his song “Famous.” It made her look like a liar for previously saying she never consented to being mentioned, and she got hammered with snake emojis all over her social media for weeks afterwards. Now she’s completely owned the snake by using an Instagram video of a hissing, biting viper to tease her music, and she’s also throwing some subtle shade at Yeezy in her new album art.

While it’s not as obvious as totally reclaiming the snake and making it her own — which is ballers amazing — she’s out to reset her reputation. Fans have already picked up on the newspaper masthead font-style that she’s using for the lettering of her album’s title, as it closely resembles the same script that Kanye used to promote The Life of Pablo merchandise. She could have chosen any style of font, but the fact that it mirrors Yeezy’s so closely has many Swifties sure that she’s hitting back at her nemesis with a huge diss. This is HER lettering now! See pics of Kanye and Taylor, right here.

Another sign that she’s owning her new strong and powerful image is her styling on the album cover. Gone are her colorful girlie dresses and trademark red lipstick. Instead the black and white photo shows our girl wearing a raggedy sweater that looks like it came straight out of Yeezy’s clothing collection! Her hair is also wet and slicked back, much the way Kim K. has loved to wear hers in the past. Taylor NEVER goes with a look like this, so fans are taking it as her owning Kim and Kanye and throwing the subtlest yet most awesome shade at the couple after how they tried to tear her down in 2016.

is taylor not wearing what looks like a yeezy sweater with kim k wet hair? #TaylorSwift #redemption @THISWEEKHADME please confirm pic.twitter.com/aijc3I9rvk — Caity 🌹 (@Mansnotmen) August 23, 2017

HollywoodLifers, check out the above evidence, do you think Taylor’s album cover lettering and styling are a diss at Kim and Kanye?