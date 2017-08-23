Taylor Swift May Kill Justin Bieber’s Chance At Breaking A Massive Music Record

Mariah Carey fans are aggressively rallying around Taylor Swift, hoping her new song (to be released Aug. 25) will destroy Justin Bieber’s ‘Despacito’ and save Mariah’s 20-year Hot 100 record. For real.

Is Taylor Swift about to get the ultimate revenge on Justin Bieber for breaking her BFF, Selena Gomez‘s, heart? It sure looks that way! Taylor’s new song, which she revealed will be released at midnight on Aug. 25, is projected to knock Justin’s “Despacito” out of the top spot on the Hot 100 chart, and no one’s happier than Mariah Carey fans. Why? Well, Justin is just two weeks away from breaking Mariah’s 20-year record for her 1996 hit, “One Sweet Day” (watch the video below). Her massive hit with Boyz II Men sat at the top of the chart for 16 weeks straight. Justin’s “Despacito” has now notched an impressive 15 weeks on the chart, according to BuzzFeed. If it stays there for another week, he’ll tie Mariah, but if he goes for two more weeks, he’ll beat her massive record. Sadly, with the release of Taylor’s new song in just a few hours, that doesn’t seem likely.

However, Mariah’s fans don’t believe Taylor knocking Justin out of the top spot is a guarantee (LOL — seriously?). So they’ve taken to Twitter to rally everyone together in hopes that they’ll buy Taylor’s new song and in turn, destroy Justin’s chances at beating Mariah’s record. “I swear to god if despacito dethrones one sweet day for the longest #1 i’ll officially lose faith in humanity,” one fan wrote, while another said, “Can someone dethrone Despacito already? We can’t let trash break @MariahCarey’s One Sweet Day record…” Ouch! See more tweets here.

As we previously told you, Taylor just announced that her new album, Reputation, will be coming out on Nov. 10. And her brand-new single — the one Mariah’s fans are hoping will kill Justin’s chances — is coming TOMORROW. We can’t wait!

