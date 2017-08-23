Taylor Swift Trades In Classic Red Lips For Black Lipstick On ‘Reputation’ Cover

Say goodbye to ‘cherry lips and crystal skies’, because Taylor Swift is a goth princess on her new album cover for ‘Reputation’, rocking BLACK lipstick. Get the details on her look below.

Taylor Swift‘s new album is here and we are FREAKING OUT. She dropped the album cover for Reputation, coming in November, on her Instagram on August 23. In the black and white photo, she’s wearing a loose, off-the-shoulder sweatshirt. Her curly hair looks damp and is pushed back away from her face. Her brows are incredibly natural and her eyelashes are whispy. Her bold lip is prominent, but since the photo isn’t in color, it was hard to tell her chosen shade of lipstick.

But later in the day, photographer Mert Alas posted a photo of the two of them where he wrote, “kissed by an angel @TaylorSwift #reputation”. There, we can clearly see her lipstick is black, and it looks very shiny. Her hair and bangs are dry in this photo, leading us to believe they had multiple set-ups, and that she’ll be posting a variety of looks in the coming months!

Mert shot Taylor’s May 2016 Vogue cover, where she debuted a shocking platinum blonde bob. It’s obvious she trusts him while experimenting with new beauty! This entire look is so different from the early days of Taylor, when she rocked long curls and a red lip, almost exclusively. I kind of loved that girly, innocent side of Taylor, but I’m also super excited to hear this new chapter. Taylor’s “feuds” with Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry have dominated the news lately, and this album is obviously about to tell her side of the story and defend her reputation. WE CAN’T WAIT!

HollywoodLifers, do you like Taylor Swift’s black lipstick on Reputation?