Justin Bieber, Liam Payne & More Shirtless Hunks Of Summer 2017

Ahh summer! All the hot and steamy weather is the perfect time for our favorite celebrity hunks to peel off their shirts and show us their amazing abs and chiseled chests. We’ve got the hot pics, right here.

Hot fun in the summertime! The warm weather makes wearing clothes so uncomfortable and naturally for guys it’s a great excuse to cool off AND flaunt their hot bodies by going shirtless. Justin Bieber, 23, loves going on hikes and usually does it in just a pair of shorts, showing off his incredibly toned chest and abs, as well as his tattoos as they glisten with sweat from his time under the sun.

Liam Hemsworth, 27, continues to show how he’s the hottest Hemsworth brother by not only posing shirtless, but in the tiniest shorts possible. In a sexy July 9 Instagram photo he showed off nearly all of what he’s got, with the caption “Here’s to ice baths and flexing in tiny shorts.” Well, here’s to an almost naked Liam and his ridiculously sizzling body!

Joe, 28, and Nick Jonas, 24, got the summer started off right by partying aboard a yacht off of the south of France. Of course it was the perfect time to strip down and show off their hot chests. But neither can measure up to another French Riviera regular, Younes Bendjima, 24. His shirtless romps with girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, 38 have kept things steamy all summer long as they made their way across the Mediterranean and oh man, that guy has abs for days! See pics of the sexiest shirtless celebs of the summer of 2017.

Liam Payne, 23, stayed inside but still worked up a sweat in a sexy workout video that showed he’s staying in shape for the summer and making sure his shirtless physique is completely honed and sexy. He got in a big time ab workout on Aug. 20 and showed it off for fans as he did hanging leg lifts in just his shorts. Yeah baby, “Strip That Down” for us! Brooklyn Beckham, 18, also has been hitting the gym as well, and of course he’s been documenting his body transformation with sexy shirtless Instagram selfies. He’s well on his way to looking as cut as his dad David, 42. The man went shirtless on Aug. 14 to build a princess castle for his daughter and shared the pic on Instagram. Oh my!

What would we do without the best body in sports, and that would be soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, 32. The man has never met a shirt he doesn’t hate and knows that his fans LOVE his insanely chiseled chest and abs. He’s been posting pics with his bare torso to his Instagram all summer long with captions like “Enjoy!” and “Good morning,” knowing how to start our days off in such a sexy way. Autumn can take its time in coming because we’re loving this sexy shirtless summer!

