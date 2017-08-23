Selena Gomez & The Weekend Are Totally In Sync: Their Connection Is Powerful

As if we needed any more confirmation that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are going strong, a body language expert has weighed in on their recent PDA! And, it’s what the couple hasn’t said that’s ultimate proof they’re in it for the long haul.

Actions speak louder than words, and Selena Gomez, 25, and The Weeknd, 27, would know a thing or two about that particular saying. The adorable couple were just spotted out on a sweet stroll through LA on August 21, and they couldn’t keep their hands off each other. Sel walked slightly behind her man, while he grabbed on to her hand, guiding her through a busy shopping area. She looked too cute with a smitten smile on her face as she planted a kiss on his left shoulder. After fans went wild over the PDA snaps, Body language Expert, Lillian Glass, EXCLUSIVELY confirmed to HL that the pair are more romantically in sync than ever!

“Selena looks at Abel as him protecting her and shielding her, as she places her hands on to him and she walks in back of him,” Glass explained. “When walking by his side, they both have the same body language and their style is symmetrical, which are indications that their relationship is in sync. They are both totally connected to one another.” Amazing!

As Selena and The Weeknd’s relationship continues to flourish, so does their PDA. When the two began seeing each other in early 2017, they held off on posting about their relationship on social media, as well as affectionately stepping out together. But, that has all changed. Their shopping trip, pictured below, is just one of the many recent instances where the Hollywood couple flaunted their love.

The Weeknd shared a cute photo of his casual night in with Sel on August 19. He shared a photo of Selena in his arms, while he played video games. Just a day earlier, the couple were photographed together enjoying a fun day at Disneyland with friends. The singers made the most of their day trip, taking in the park’s most exciting rides and sights.

Selena and The Weeknd were first romantically linked when they were photographed together on Jan. 10, 2017 in Santa Monica, CA. The pair shocked fans around the globe when they were caught kissing and hugging after a sweet dinner date. And, the rest is history!

