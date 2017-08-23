Sabryna Takes Us Behind Her New Single ‘Be The One’ & Reveals Her Justin Bieber Touring Dreams

LA-based pop singer Sabryna is giving fans the perfect summer sendoff with her song ‘Be The One,’ which drops Aug. 25…but HollywoodLife.com has your first listen NOW!

We’re premiering Sabryna‘s summery EDM single “Be The One” today, Aug. 23, and after you listen above, read on for the New Zealander’s thoughts on songwriting, tour and her dream collaboration! (Hint: she’s got a thing for Justin Bieber.) “Be The One” will be available everywhere this Friday!

What’s the meaning behind “Be The One?”

The song is basically about asking someone if they’re really in this relationship for the long haul. Are they willing to prove to you that they’re the one? Actions speak louder than words!

Can we expect a music video?

We have some dope visuals lined up, but an official music video is unconfirmed at the moment. But who knows? I am releasing a video for “Try It” very soon, though, so keep an eye out for that.

Wrapped up my new music video for "Try It" w/ @JakobOwens and the team! Can't wait for y'all to see 💛 pic.twitter.com/9hdMe5J5wt — Sabryna (@sabrynamusic) August 18, 2017

Do you want to do a full-length album?

Yes, I have a 5 song EP coming out very soon! And I’m always working on new music so definitely stay tuned.

Will there be a tour? Who would you want to go on tour with?

I do have a lot of shows lined up. I’m especially excited to be performing in the Cayman Islands at Winterfest this year! But my dream tour would probably be with Justin Bieber.

Who would you love to collaborate with?

I’m dying to collab with Diplo and Calvin Harris. They are killing the game right now.

