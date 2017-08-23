‘RHONY’ Reunion Recap: Bethenny Breaks Down Over The ‘Torture’ Her Ex Put Her Through

Someone grab us a Kleenex, and STAT! The second part of the ‘RHONY’ reunion special was so heartbreaking, as Bethenny went into detail about the ‘torture’ her ex, Jason Hoppy, has put her through.

Bethenny Frankel may be legally divorced from Jason Hoppy, but she’s not out of the woods just yet (and yes, that’s definitely a reference to Taylor Swift). During the Real Housewives of New York City reunion special on Aug. 23, Bethenny revealed she spent at least $3 MILLION in legal fees while going through her divorce from Jason. And even though everything was settled in court early this year, she’s still going through a lot emotionally. For instance, her ex has been arrested for stalking and harassing her on multiple occasions over the course of the last few months. Andy Cohen asked Bethenny to explain why Jason would be so angry with her, but all she could say was that he has put her through “torture.” As she wiped tears from her eyes, Carole added that he’s “obsessed with her.” Carole even recalled a few times when Bethenny would try to FaceTime her daughter — who was with Jason — and he’d do cruel things like pick up and quickly hang up or face the screen towards a wall. Fortunately, Bethenny said she thinks there will one day be a resolution, but the only one she sees is one where “there’s no contact” between her and Jason.

Another hot topic during Part 2 was Tinsley‘s relationship with her new man (sorry, but we forgot his name). Apparently, they’re going to move in together very soon, as she believes “he’s the one.” Ramona, however, warned her to get a ring before moving in with him (it may actually be the most sensible thing she’s ever said). Andy later brought up the 2016 election and asked each of the ladies to say who they voted for — he actually said he’s give them “bonus points”. Bethenny, Carole and Dorinda admitted to voting for Hillary Clinton, while Tinsley said she chose not to vote, as she didn’t change her voting location from Florida to NYC in time. Carole was obviously irked by that reasoning, but whatever. LuAnn, Ramona and Sonja refused to say who they voted for, which in Carole’s eyes, meant they voted for Donald Trump and were too afraid to admit it. Bethenny agreed.

Oh yeah, and after Sonja discussed her personal love triangle, the ladies said they heard Frenchie was a paid actor, who was casted to play her boyfriend on the show. Andy seemed perturbed by that idea — he and Sonja both shot down that theory very quickly. Sonja also said she washes Frenchie’s boxers, and wouldn’t do so if he was just an actor. Fair enough.

