Rachel Lindsay Slams DeMario Jackson For Claiming She Preferred White Men: He ‘Never Knew Me’

Rachel Lindsay does not appreciate people throwing serious accusations at her — especially ones who ‘don’t know her.’ The former bachelorette slammed DeMario Jackson for claiming she prefers white men!

DeMario Jackson, 31, can talk about his experience on The Bachelorette all he wants — as long as he doesn’t throw racist accusations at former bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, 32, while doing it. On Aug. 21, DeMario did an interview with The E&G Podcast in which he discussed many Bachelor Nation related topics, including his brief stint on Rachel’s season. “I was only there for the two weeks in the house,” DeMario said. “From the beginning you knew that she was attracted to white men. You knew that. No disrespect, you just knew. She had that vibe. From night one, we all set down, all the guys and I said, ‘They’re going to have a black representative, either myself or Eric, and they’re going to have Dean, Peter, and Brian as the final four.’ We all caught that.”

The Bachelor in Paradise star went on, even claiming that he would have been in Rachel’s “final four” as it would have been “pretty good for TV.” “I mean it was obvious. I said, ‘It’s either going to be myself or Eric.’ Just for the fact that I feel like Eric and I both have, I mean, we have different but similar personalities and we’re both like, it’s just pretty good for TV,” he said. “It’s either me, the wild and crazy black guy, or it’s going to be the very spiritual, down-to-earth, positive, motivating guy. You have Dean, because he’s f**king drop dead gorgeous.” Click here to see pics of DeMario.

After DeMario’s tell-all interview, the show posted a IG gallery full of pics of DeMario and quotes from the segment. Rachel didn’t miss a beat, coming at DeMario hard in the comments section. “Says the guy that dated Lexi,” she wrote. “Demario never knew me and still doesn’t.” Ouch! Rachel, who is now engaged to Bryan Abasolo, 37, was of course referring to the infamous episode of her season in which DeMario’s alleged ex Lexi Thexton, a white woman, made an appearance on the show to tell Rach that the contestant had been dating her up until the show started!

