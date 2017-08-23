Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: Did He Stop Short Of Proposing On Romantic Vacation?

Prince Harry took Meghan Markle somewhere near and dear to his heart: Botswana. They had the most romantic trip, from sleeping under the stars to celebrating Meg’s birthday with friends. But, did Harry seal the deal with an engagement?

The jury’s still out on whether or not Prince Harry, 32, and Meghan Markle, 36, are engaged yet or not, but one thing’s for sure: he had several perfect opportunities on his three-week trip with her to Botswana! Us Weekly has the details of their romantic trip on Aug. 23, and we can’t imagine how a gal could say no after all of that. Click here for pics of the adorable couple.

Harry landed in his “second home” on Aug. 4, and immediately brought Meghan to a “a small, surprise celebration” for her 36th birthday, according to a source. There, she met many of his friends, and got introduced to the local culture that he’s so fond of. There was “lots of local foods were prepared and everyone partied into the night. Meghan was speechless and so touched.”

The source insisted that Harry “planned to propose during this holiday,” though he hasn’t told friends if he actually did it or not. One thing’s for sure, he had PLENTY of romantic opportunities. First they went to the Okavango Delta, which was “exactly how Harry wanted to introduce Meghan to Botswana.” Since this is the loveliest time of year there, “they were taken on canoes to see hippos, crocodiles, and elephants. It was absolutely magical.” Next they stayed at a bush camp and “slept under the stars in their own private space. You don’t get more romantic than that.”

Harry has kept mum about when, if at all, he proposed, but admitted that “he would want to enjoy the news between the two of them before word starts spreading. This has really been the trip of a lifetime – a truly unforgettable experience.” If he didn’t pop the question, then he really missed the perfect timing. He reportedly wanted to do it around Princess Diana’s death anniversary “so he can associate Aug. with something joyful.” Plus, he’s admitted that Botswana “is where I feel more like myself than anywhere else in the world.” He worked hard to “create a perfect itinerary, without making it feel rushed or exhausting.” He even made her a ring with “diamonds taken from a brooch he inherited from Diana.” We can’t wait to hear their proposal story, whether it’s already happened or soon to come!

