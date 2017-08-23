Aug. 23 Powerball Winning Numbers Revealed: Did You Win $700 Million Jackpot?

If you’re wondering if you picked the magic numbers and just won the $700 million Powerball drawing, we have the answer! Check the winning numbers right here and find out if you’ve scored it BIG!

The winning numbers for the Aug. 23 Powerball lottery drawing have been revealed and that means someone could be the proud owner of a ticket worth $700 million! Is it you?!? If you didn’t have a chance to watch the drawing on TV or catch the live stream, don’t worry, because we know the winning numbers. Are you ready to hear them? Is the anticipation killing you? Okay, okay, here we go. The numbers are 06-07-16-23-26 and the Powerball number was 4.

So did you win??? If so, congrats! What will you do with your millions??? If not, well you only had a 1 in 292 million chance of scoring the winning ticket, so don’t feel too bad! However, you can hold on to this comforting fact — because more play happens when the jackpot gets so high, your odds of sharing the pot are greater at the higher levels. So the winners may have to share their millions! Click here to see pictures of the Mega Millions lottery.

Here’s another bit of good news (if you plan on trying your luck once more) if there are no winners tonight, the jackpot will jump to a crazy $1 billion, according to a DC Lottery official who spoke to ABCNews. However, that is nowhere near the record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball drawing that happened back in January 2016, which was won by a group of co-workers in Tennessee. Before this drawing, there had not been a jackpot-winning Powerball ticket since June 14, when it had hit $40 million.

HollywoodLifers, did you win the lottery?!? If so, what will you do with your winnings! If not, will you play again? Let us know below!